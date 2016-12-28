Book Review

Happy new year to all of our dear readers.
May the miraculous birth of Jesus Christ and the New Year bring peace, security, friendship and cooperation among world nations and countries.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has congratulated Pope Francis ahead of Christmas and the new Gregorian calendar year, expressing hope that the world would see peace and justice.
U.S. sanctions on Iran have carried a significant cost to the U.S. economy, a new report published by the National Iranian American Council today finds.
Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani pointing to Iran's strategy to keep unity with Muslim countries and to fight the Zionist regime, said the Islamic Republic is not the enemy of Saudi Arabia and supports its positive role in the region.
Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said Iran’s security doctrine is based on soft power and its defense strategy follows the second-strike capability.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said West Asia is one of the main scenes shaping the future international structure.
Iran’s Hassan Rouhani has addressed a group of students in University of Tehran where he said Iran will not be a loser if other parties violate the JCPOA.
Iran’s nuclear chief said Tue. sustainability of JCPOA is subject to implementation of commitments by all parties involved and in case of any violation, Iran’s reaction will be decisive and harsh.
Signing the US Congress bill for extension of Irans sanctions for another decade by the countrys president will discredit Washington at the international scene, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.
Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi said here on Friday that the recent US unilaterally move for extending Iran sanctions runs contrary to Irans nuclear deal with the world powers.