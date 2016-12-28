Iran Review
Main Menu
Most Popular
 
Chahardange Dictrict, Mazandaran Province
 
 
 
 

Book Review
 
 

Weekly Newsletter

Name:
Email:
 

Updates

 
Happy New Year 2017
Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Happy new year to all of our dear readers.
May the miraculous birth of Jesus Christ and the New Year bring peace, security, friendship and cooperation among world nations and countries.

Read More...
 
Iran’s Rouhani offers Christmas greetings to Pope, Christians
Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has congratulated Pope Francis ahead of Christmas and the new Gregorian calendar year, expressing hope that the world would see peace and justice.

Read More...
 
Report: Iran Sanctions Cost U.S. Economy up to $272 Billion
Wednesday, December 14, 2016

U.S. sanctions on Iran have carried a significant cost to the U.S. economy, a new report published by the National Iranian American Council today finds. 

Read More...
 
Iran 'not an enemy to Saudi Arabia'
Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani pointing to Iran's strategy to keep unity with Muslim countries and to fight the Zionist regime, said the Islamic Republic is not the enemy of Saudi Arabia and supports its positive role in the region.

Read More...
 
Iran security doctrine based on soft power, second strike
Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said Iran’s security doctrine is based on soft power and its defense strategy follows the second-strike capability.

Read More...
 
West Asia to shape future international order
Monday, December 12, 2016

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said West Asia is one of the main scenes shaping the future international structure.

Read More...
 
President Rouhani: No doubt US ‘an enemy state’
Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Iran’s Hassan Rouhani has addressed a group of students in University of Tehran where he said Iran will not be a loser if other parties violate the JCPOA.

Read More...
 
Iran to react harshly if JCPOA violated
Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Iran’s nuclear chief said Tue. sustainability of JCPOA is subject to implementation of commitments by all parties involved and in case of any violation, Iran’s reaction will be decisive and harsh.

Read More...
 
Zarif : Extension of sanctions discredits US
Monday, December 5, 2016

Signing the US Congress bill for extension of Irans sanctions for another decade by the countrys president will discredit Washington at the international scene, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

Read More...
 
US anti-Iran unilateral sanctions in violation of JCPOA
Monday, December 5, 2016

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi said here on Friday that the recent US unilaterally move for extending Iran sanctions runs contrary to Irans nuclear deal with the world powers.

Read More...
 
12

More...

www.iranreview.org
Copyright © 2007 - 2017 Iran Review.
طراحی و توسعه آگاه‌سیستم